Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $159.73 billion and $45.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,795.04 on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, Bittrex and BTCBOX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.03987503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00653960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,160,862 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinbase Pro, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Coinhub, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Coincheck, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Hotbit, Simex, BitMEX, CPDAX, Poloniex, xBTCe, Kucoin, MBAex, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, Bitlish, BitMart, CoinsBank, Livecoin, BigONE, Bitinka, Coinone, Cobinhood, InfinityCoin Exchange, Coinsquare, Exmo, CoinBene, Binance, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, bitFlyer, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Bibox, CoinEgg, B2BX, Gate.io, Coinbe, EXX, Mercatox, Bitbank, Zaif, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Upbit, LBank, YoBit, BiteBTC, HADAX, Korbit, IDCM, BitForex, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, OKEx, ABCC, ChaoEX, Coinroom, Liquid, DOBI trade, C2CX, Tidex, UEX, ZB.COM, OEX, itBit, Exrates, HitBTC, RightBTC, DragonEX, Bitstamp, Vebitcoin, LocalTrade, BTCBOX, Covesting, Cryptonex, IDAX, Gemini, Bithumb, LakeBTC, Iquant, Fatbtc, Coindeal, Kryptono, BitBay, Ovis, QuadrigaCX, Kraken, BCEX, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Paribu, Sistemkoin and FCoin. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

