Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $327.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

