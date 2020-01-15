Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $678,221.00 and approximately $28,855.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 211,421,197 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

