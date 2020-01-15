BioScrip Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioScrip in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioScrip’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip during the third quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BioScrip during the third quarter worth about $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Venor Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioScrip by 3.4% during the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioScrip during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

