BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $12.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $38.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 648,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,322. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.