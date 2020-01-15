BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.69. 467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,652. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $155.77 and a twelve month high of $223.28.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

