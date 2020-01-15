Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.24

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 60171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.