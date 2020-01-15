Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

BIG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 998,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

