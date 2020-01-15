Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.50

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296.50 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 283.84 ($3.73), with a volume of 330424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.57).

BIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274 ($3.60).

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $722.50 million and a PE ratio of 36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2.47 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Biffa’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.