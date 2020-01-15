BidaskClub Upgrades VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VBIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 2,773,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $290.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

