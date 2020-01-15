BidaskClub Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,707. Pegasystems has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $75,419.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after buying an additional 640,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

