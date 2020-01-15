BidaskClub Lowers MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MFSF. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In related news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,386.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $215,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.