BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Hits $99,289.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $99,289.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

