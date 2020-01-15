Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

