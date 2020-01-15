Bernstein Bank Begins Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

