Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.88.
NYSE CSL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,109. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
