Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.88.

NYSE CSL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,109. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

