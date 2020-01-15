Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0930 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $91.18 million and approximately $237,232.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.