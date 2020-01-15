Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.20. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $91.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

