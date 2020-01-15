Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

