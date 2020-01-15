Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after buying an additional 239,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,843,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 827,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,422. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.