Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 391,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 5.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Bank of Montreal worth $85,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 13,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

