Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,533. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOCH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

