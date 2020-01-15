Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of Bancorp 34 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCTF remained flat at $$15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

