Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on March 9th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0047 per share by the bank on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

