B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 94,151 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RILY shares. BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

