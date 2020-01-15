Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 2%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.47, approximately 1,001,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 567,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The stock has a market cap of $86.11 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.