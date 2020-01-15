Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $137,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,784,200 over the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after buying an additional 558,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 141,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 241,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,267. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

