Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,412,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 281,718 shares.The stock last traded at $8.94 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.