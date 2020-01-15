Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Trimmed by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. 2,096,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $131.84 and a one year high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

