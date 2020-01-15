Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Gardiner Nancy B’s 2nd Largest Position

Gardiner Nancy B cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.4% of Gardiner Nancy B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $131.84 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

