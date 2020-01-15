AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$13.31 ($9.44) and last traded at A$12.50 ($8.87), approximately 110,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.30 ($8.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.46. The firm has a market cap of $922.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

In other AUB Group news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

