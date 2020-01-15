AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$13.31 ($9.44) and last traded at A$12.50 ($8.87), approximately 110,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.30 ($8.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.46. The firm has a market cap of $922.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

In other AUB Group news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

About AUB Group (ASX:AUB)

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.