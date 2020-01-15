Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,322. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $2,769,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $8,383,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

