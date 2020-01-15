ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATLKY. ValuEngine downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DNB Markets downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ATLKY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

