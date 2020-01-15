Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,465,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

