Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s share price rose 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 414,692 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 55,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and a PE ratio of -35.50.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

