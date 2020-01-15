ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$51.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1-year low of C$37.74 and a 1-year high of C$51.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director George J. Lidgett sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.84, for a total value of C$59,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,392 shares in the company, valued at C$816,977.28. Also, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,584,525.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

