At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.48 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research restated an underperform rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.