Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.15

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,447 ($32.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,392.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,283.20.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

