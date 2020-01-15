Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascension Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.