Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

