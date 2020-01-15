Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 336,017 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 336,017 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.