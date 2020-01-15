Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,936 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

