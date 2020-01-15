ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.39

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $18.87. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 133,377 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($50.63) million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

