Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,590,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after purchasing an additional 207,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $23,222,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,210. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.