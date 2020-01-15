Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,978. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

