Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

FNDF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 453,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

