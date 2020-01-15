Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,655,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

