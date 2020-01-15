Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report $1.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $804.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,560,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,749,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $45.19. 330,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.47.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

