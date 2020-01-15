Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,007,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.72. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $335.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

