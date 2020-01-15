Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5416 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

